Suspects in fatal Magnolia apartment shooting to appear in court

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to an article published by Magnolia Banner-News, three suspects in the fatal shooting of a minor at an apartment complex in Magnolia are scheduled to be in court soon.

Kobe Leichman, age 16, had a motion filed by his lawyer for a mental evaluation before proceeding with the case.

There will be a mandatory 60-day waiting period with Leichman expected in court on July 15.

Marquese Prochia, age 20, will be in court on June 21 after his lawyer and the prosecuting attorney meet on May 11.

Traivon Jefferson, age 17, is scheduled in court on July 1, following the review of a plea deal by him and his attorney that should yield a hard decision by May 20.

The shooting occurred on December 4, 2020, at Preston Apartments in Magnolia.