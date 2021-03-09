Suspect in fatal Arkansas pizzeria shooting turns himself in

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the North Little Rock Police Department shows Marlon Marbley Jr. Police say a 21-year-old man has surrendered to police as their suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Little Rock-area pizzeria. A police statement says Marlon Marbley Jr., of Little Rock, surrendered Monday, March 8, 2021 after a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest. (North Little Rock Police Department via AP)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man has surrendered to police as their suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Little Rock-area pizzeria.

A police statement says Marlon Marbley Jr., of Little Rock, surrendered Monday afternoon after a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities in Arkansas say a woman was found shot to death Sunday night outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Little Rock.

Police say the shooting came after Marbley had a verbal altercation with 32-year-old Christina Clay of White Hall inside the restaurant and took their argument outside, where Clay was shot dead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories