Suspect in fatal Arkansas pizzeria shooting turns himself in

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man has surrendered to police as their suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Little Rock-area pizzeria.

A police statement says Marlon Marbley Jr., of Little Rock, surrendered Monday afternoon after a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities in Arkansas say a woman was found shot to death Sunday night outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Little Rock.

Police say the shooting came after Marbley had a verbal altercation with 32-year-old Christina Clay of White Hall inside the restaurant and took their argument outside, where Clay was shot dead.