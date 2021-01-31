Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Strong

STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 1/31/21 — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Strong.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 9 p.m. that someone had been shot at the pool house off of U.S. Hwy 82.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the vicitim was placed in a vehicle and was headed to the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.

Pro Med Ambulance met the vehicle in route and the victim was transported by ambulance to MCSA. The victim died before he could be flown out from the hospital. He was shot multiple times.

The suspect left the scene but turned himself in later without incident. He has been identified as Markeith Mitchell, 31. He is being charged with first degree murder. His first court appearance is on Monday.

According to Sheriff Ricky Roberts, there is no motive at this time and from his understanding Mitchell and the suspect were friends. The victim’s hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.