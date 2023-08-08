LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study into states found that Arkansas has overall low gas prices but its drivers burn quite a bit of gas.

The study by insurance site QuoteWizard.com ranked the Natural State at 47th out of the 50 states for gas prices with a July gas price of $3.35, putting it 11% below the average national price. The most expensive gas was in Washington at $4.93 per gallon, a full 36% above the national average of $3.64.

The low price might explain the higher per-capita gas use in Arkansas. The study showed the state was 15th in the nation for gas used based upon 311 gallons used per driver amounting to 669,147,000 gallons used state-wide between October 2021 and March 2022.

And the state is using less gas over time. The daily gallons of gas used in Arkansas for October 2021 was 3,983,000 gallons, but its current daily use is 3,464,000 gallons, a 13% drop.

The study’s authors attributed the consumption drop to increasing numbers of people driving less as prices went up. Arkansas reported that 43% of its drivers had canceled trips, and 27% had either combined trips or carpooled to save on gas.

AAA reported last week that average gas prices had jumped 16 cents due to the impact of very hot weather on production. It currently shows the Arkansas average gas price at $3.50 a gallon against a national average of $3.83.