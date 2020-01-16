Students make Valentine’s Day cards for troops overseas

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (01/15/19) — Project SouthM Military Ministry of El Dorado has partnered with daycare facilities and elementary schools for a special operation.

It’s called ‘Operation Be My Valentine’ and it’s set to spread love to our service men and women all across the world.

The special assignment is a task for those kids in daycare and kindergarten through 5th grade students. Volunteers with Project South reached out to all of the elementary schools in the county and asked if they could make Valentine’s Day cards for our troops.. All of the schools agreed to participate in the project.

Students at Retta Brown Elementary spent some of their class time today working on their cards.

“Thank you for your service. We love. You are our hero. Thank you. Happy Valentines Day,”Devariah Ratliff said as she read her letter.

Hundreds of sweet messages and crafty projects will be sent to the troops overseas.

“As of right now. Our locations include Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, Korea and Bahrain,” Christie Williams said.

Williams is a volunteer along with Terry Sturgis. Both served in the military and know what it’s like to be in combat.

“Being in their boots at one point in time is going to be absolutely magnificent,” Williams said.

This is the non-profit’s first Valentine’s Day project though the group hosts many events and activities. There is to make a special day for those protecting our country.

“We just want to let you know that you’re not forgotten, Strugis said. “We want to let the troops know that you guys are on our mind but not only on our mind but our children are thinking about you also.”

Any youth inside or outside of the county can participate in the project. If you’re interested, you can call Williams at 870-866-3437.

The group will be compiling all of the cards and would like to have them all by January 30th. If there any adults that would like to help as well, contact Williams.

The kids will also be making cards for our local heroes, our first responders.