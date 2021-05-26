Students at Washington Middle School make carnival games out of recycled materials for S.T.E.A.M Day

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/27/21 — Students at Washington Middle School used their creative minds to make carnival games out of recycled materials.

5th and 6th graders at school spent two days last week planning and creating their games.

Each group was judged on certain criteria and the winning groups were able to have their games displayed in the gym for students to walk around and play on.

Some of the games includes foosball, geo-racing, science high-strike, wack-a-football, asteroid crash and putt.

“We have a bunch of cardboard and to hold it up underneath we have a bunch of plastic cups. For the wind mill we used a motorized car battery,” Claire Wade said in reference to the golfing game she and her group members made. “I just can’t believe it actually came together or anything. It was just in my head and it came out.”