MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University has confirmed that a 22-year-old student was found dead on campus on Wednesday.
Officials with the university say Carrington Jackson, from Winchester, AR, passed away in his residence hall from apparent natural causes.
“We are completely devastated by this horrible news,” said SAU President Trey Berry. “We are heartbroken for his family, friends and our entire SAU family. ”
Carrington’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, per SAU’s protocols.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Senior Night: West Monroe’s Paige Emmons
- Students at South Arkansas Community College adjust to a new way of learning
- Kamala Harris will make history on DNC’s third night when she accepts official VP nomination
- Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Ferriday and Sicily Island
- Student found dead from apparent natural causes at SAU