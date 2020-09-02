Strong tax collections keep Arkansas’ revenue above forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Strong sales and individual income tax collections have kept Arkansas’ revenue above forecast.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Wednesday said the state’s net available revenue in August totaled $485.5 million, which was $36.5 million more than the same month last year and $41 million above forecast.

The state’s net available revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 totals $1.1 billion, which is nearly $94 million above forecast.

The state’s individual income and sales tax collections were above the same month last year and above forecast.

Corporate income tax collections were below last year and below forecast.