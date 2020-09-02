LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Strong sales and individual income tax collections have kept Arkansas’ revenue above forecast.
The Department of Finance and Administration on Wednesday said the state’s net available revenue in August totaled $485.5 million, which was $36.5 million more than the same month last year and $41 million above forecast.
The state’s net available revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 totals $1.1 billion, which is nearly $94 million above forecast.
The state’s individual income and sales tax collections were above the same month last year and above forecast.
Corporate income tax collections were below last year and below forecast.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- From Derby DQ to doping, a chaotic year in horse racing
- Where do we start?: Recovering from Hurricane Laura
- Sec. of State Ardoin issues statement regarding November and December elections in Louisiana
- Three arrested following a large fight in Ruston
- Strong tax collections keep Arkansas’ revenue above forecast