Storm damage across parts of El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The aftermath of the Tropical Storm Laura is evident across Union County with its strong winds wreaking havoc on many residents.

An Entergy representative says there about 8,000 people without power. Many of those could see restoration as early as tonight.

Check out these two trees blocking roadways on Greenbriar and Morning Star Road Roads. Another tree is hanging over the street, entangled in a power line.







Take a look at this home on Gale Place. A tree from fell onto the roof on this home. The family inside was able to make it out safely but are shook up from the incident.





Just up the road on Maplewood Drive, a tree fell in the road. Crews were able to work quickly to get it removed. Those in the neighborhood described the sound of the tree falling as a “bomb” and a “freight train”.







This home on W. Cook Street was completely damaged. A family member says the couple inside just barely made it out alive.