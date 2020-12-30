Stonegate Villa Health and Rehab prepares for the arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine has arrived at some long term care facilities in Arkansas.

While giving consent for their loved may have been a tough choice for some family members, one in Crossett says it was an easy decision for her.

“I was overjoyed and overwhelmed because it’s been a long time waiting for the vaccine,” Janis Gilliam said.

Gilliam received an unexpected phone call from Stongate Villa Rehab on Monday.

“I thought maybe she didn’t want to wear her mask because she has done that before,” she said.

Instead, the call was about getting her consent so that her sister-cousin could get the vaccine and with no hesitation she answered yes.

“We have received great response from our family members. Our family members have all been very supportive of our facility and staff during this time,” Manager at Stonegate Villa, Marlene Hensley said.

“COVID has had an impact on our facility, staff, residents and their families and we are glad to be among the healthcare groups receiving the vaccine to hopefully add more protection for our staff and residents.”

All residents will receive the vaccine which Hensley expects to arrive within the next two weeks. Their pharmacy will administer the vaccine to everyone except those who decline the offer.

According to the fact sheet about the Moderna vaccine, patients will get two doses about a month a part.

Side effects that have been reported with the vaccine include injection site reactions like pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection.

In addition, the general side effects range from fatigue, headache, vomiting and fever.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN’s State of the Union that he experienced minimal side effects after getting a coronavirus vaccine, calling it “nothing serious at all.”

Gilliams says she’s been doing her research and is hopeful this is the answer to further preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“I’m hoping that with the vaccine that it will work with her immune system to fight the virus if she’s exposed,” she said. “I’m hoping that it will help reduce the chance of her getting exposed or her spreading the virus to others.”