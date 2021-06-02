Steel Magnolias set to run this month at S.A.A.C as the first full production in over a year, tickets now on sale

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Tickets are now available for the first full production that’s set to run at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado beginning June 17.



“I’m so excited we are bringing it right here in El Dorado And we all get to get together and have fun again and enjoy this great play,” Owner of Spa on Main, Sharon Tahaney said.

The excitement has various salons in the area offering specials this month. It’s all to get the community into character and spread the Steel Magnolias spirit across town.













“Here at Spa on Main we want to be true blue movie so we have the weaser’s wax and Truvys tan,” Tahaney said.

Director Tripp Philiips is eager to return to his first production after 14 months and hopes the audience will enjoy the play’s realism.

“The goal is to make the set as realistic of a beauty salon of the period as we can. We have sockets on the wall that actually work for plugging in hair dryers and curling irons. We have sinks that actually run water,” Phillips said.







“A lot of shows you see people are covering and trying to make it look like they are doing what they are doing. We are really in a beauty shop. We are doing hair,” Kaila Emery said.

Public ticket sales began Tuesday for summer production which is sponsored by Murphy USA.

The show runs June 17 through 27, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. for evening performances and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinee performances.

Tickets are available at $5 for students, $10 for SAAC members, and $20 for general public and opening night. The lobby will open one hour before show time and house will open 30 minutes before show time.

For the first time, patrons can purchase tickets online through SAAC’s website, www.saac-arts.org.

By clicking on the box office page, audience members can browse available performances, choose their seats, purchase tickets, and print them out.

Simply bring your printed ticket to the performance, an usher will scan it, and you can take your seat and enjoy the show. Tickets are still available in person at the SAAC box office or by calling 870-862-5474 as well.

To ensure the safety and comfort of all audience members, SAAC will host Social Distancing Sunday for the first matinee performance: Sunday, June 20.

For this performance, reserved seats are available in small groups, with a limited number available, and distance maintained between each group.

At all other performances, reserved seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

SAAC follows the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health, and asks patrons to do the same.

If you have chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or are not yet fully vaccinated, please be respectful to all theatregoers and wear a mask. SAAC will provide one at the box office, if necessary.

If you experience any COVID-19 symptoms in the 24-hour period before your ticketed performance, please stay home. SAAC will gladly refund you the cost of your ticket.