LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a lower court’s decision, ending a temporary restraining order that delayed the implementation of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

The decision by the court will allow for the Arkansas LEARNS Act to begin rolling out across the Natural State, allowing for school districts across the state to start using the new guidelines outlined in the educational overhaul championed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The case the court was reviewing to get to this decision was an effort by the Marvell-Elaine School District to turn over operations of the district’s schools to Friendship Education Foundation.

That move was challenged by a group consisting of parents, teachers and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), who contended that the emergency clause included with the LEARNS Act was not implemented correctly.

It was the group’s assertion that immediate implementation of the new law would cause irreparable harm to Marvell-Elaine students, teachers and the community, as well as other Arkansans.

With Thursday’s ruling, however, the court said that whatever harm took place was not irreparable.

“We have repeatedly held that harm is normally considered irreparable only when it cannot be adequately compensated by money damages or redressed in a court of law,” Justice Courtney Rae Hudson stated in her opinion for the majority.

Justices Karen R. Baker, Rhonda K. Wood, Shawn A. Womack and Barbara Webb concured with the reversal.

DISSENT

Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, speaking in dissent, stated that the temporary restraining order was invalid only if the circuit court had abused its discretion in making it and that abuse did not take place.

Since the temporary restraining order was only in place until the full hearing scheduled for June 20 the dissenting justices said there was no abuse of discretion, adding that the circuit court’s ruling that the emergency clause required a second separate vote was correct.

Justice Robin F. Wynne concurred with the dissent.

The original case which produced the temporary restraining order in Pulaski County Circuit Court remains on the docket for June 20.

REACTION

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who supported the LEARNS Act as a critically important piece of her legislative agenda, classified today’s ruling as a win.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a huge win for parents, teachers, and most importantly – our kids,” she tweeted Thursday morning.

Attorney General Tim Griffin, whose office defended the state’s position that the emergency clause was valid, also classified the ruling as a win.

“This is a win for Arkansas’s children, their parents and teachers,” he stated. “Marvell-Elaine will be able to welcome back students next year. And the Arkansas Department of Education can immediately resume planning to provide teachers higher salaries and maternity leave, make schools safer for our children, and enable the most vulnerable children to obtain the education they deserve.”

Ali Noland, the attorney whose filing led to the restraining order indicated that the legal battle over LEARNS was not over, adding that today’s decision by the Supreme Court was troubling.

“Today’s ruling is a temporary setback but does not prevent the Plaintiffs from prevailing on the merits of their lawsuit at the final hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Tuesday,” Noland stated. “The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the Secretary of Education’s decision to fire the vast majority of Marvell-Elaine School District Employees in furtherance of a charter-school takeover of the district is not the type of harm that warrants legal protection.”

CAPES issued a statement expressing disappointment in today’s ruling while also pointing out the forthcoming hearing on its case.

“Obviously, we are not in agreement with the court’s opinion that there is ‘no irreparable harm’ to the Marvell-Elaine School District and its employees who were terminated, and to CAPES,” a statement from the group read. “However, we look forward to the hearing on June 20 which we believe will reaffirm our position.”