EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)– Mobile sports betting in Arkansas has crossed its final regulatory hurdle as it will be officially legalized in the state of Arkansas on March 4th.

This approval happened just in time for fans in the state to place mobile bets for both the upcoming SEC and NCAA basketball tournaments.

On Tuesday, The Joint Budget Committee approved the final rules from the Arkansas Racing Commission to allow mobile sports betting in the Natural State.

The rules approved by ARC, create windows of opportunity for casinos to offer mobile sports wagering to residents.

Arkansas has three physical casino locations in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, and West Memphis.