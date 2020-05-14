Stars Cinema 6 prepares to reopen its theater, plans to show old movie classics

EL DORADO, Ark. (05/14/20) — Movie theaters in Arkansas are among the list of indoor venues that will reopen next week. After nearly two months of the big screens being put on hold, some theaters are prepping for their movie lovers so return.

Star Cinema 6 will reopen its theater rooms May 18 after nearly two months of government mandated shut downs across the state.

“We’re glad to be able to give people something to do,” Chief Financial Officer, Carl Jones said. “We think sincerely that we can do this safely. We’re going to operate under the guidelines that the state has given us.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health here are some of the directives for theaters:

 Fifty (50) people or fewer in attendance is allowed without a requirement to submit a plan.



 Lines or cues for entrance, exit, making purchases, or for other reasons must be marked or

monitored for maintaining a distance of 6 feet between people.

 Seating must be arranged to maintain a 6-foot distance between members of the audience

 Family groups may sit together but 6 feet should be maintained between groups.

 Every other row seating should be unoccupied to provide for 6 feet of physical distancing

 Face coverings are required for all persons present, except for children under 10 years of age,

who are exempt.



 Signs must be posted at all entrances advising the public not to enter if:

o They have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell.

o They have had known exposure to someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

 Signs must be posted at all entrances advising the public that they may wish to refrain from

entering if:

o They are 65 years of age or older.

o They have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung

disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity.

 Hand sanitizer stations must be available at all entrances and exits.

 Refreshments may be served. However, self-service operations, including, but not limited to,

salad bars, buffets, and condiment bars shall not be allowed.



 The facility, including seating, shall be cleaned and disinfected before and after each use.

Frequently touched surfaces shall be cleaned periodically during the course of the event.

Products with an EPA-approved emerging viral pathogen claims are expected to be effective

against COVID-19.

“If you follow your guidelines I can assure you my people are going to follow theirs and I can assure you it’s going to be a safe experience,” Owner of Stars Cinema 6, Betsy Lewis said.

Stars Cinema 6 plans to follow all of these guidelines. They have already put signage around the building and have roped off every other row within the theater to adhere to distancing guidelines.











They also plan to clean the seats and bathrooms with an industry specific anti-virus cleaner. The seats will be cleaned before and after every showtime.

“It works on porous and non-porous surfaces. It covers the cloth. It covers the plastic,” Operations Manager, Jake Turner said. “You spray it on and within seconds it cleans anything and everything on the seats. No one will make contact with anything someone would have left on the seats.”

Stars Cinema 6 won’t be showing any new releases but they plan to show most of your old time favorites for $3 per person.

Movies like The Goonies, American Sniper, Secret Life of Pet, Madea Goes to Jail and Heaven is For Real will be played on opening week. Harry Potter movie’s will be played each week.

Management is open to any suggestions of classic movie ideas. Currently, movies are being booked two weeks in advanced.

As one of the few family entertainment venues in town, even if you have these movies at home, management hopes the public will help keep them in business.

“There’s just something about seeing a movie on the big screen and I just ask as a small business owner that you support us. Just be supportive.”