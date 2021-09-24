Star City man arrested after 4 hour armed standoff with police

STAR CITY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday September 22, troopers with the Arkansas State Police were called to assist officers with the Star City Police Department due to an armed, barricaded stand-off that lasted four hours.

Per the release, the stand-off occurred after 43-year-old Cristobal Palomerez-Heredia allegedly fired a gun at officers with the SCPO.

Troopers with the ASP were called to the scene of Palomerez-Heredia’s residence on the 200 block of Park Street shortly after 7 a.m..

The ASP SWAT Team was activated and joined the stand-off shortly after 11 a.m., and not long after that Palomerez-Heredia exited the home.

Palomerez-Heredia was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

