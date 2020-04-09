Special episode of ‘Arkansas Week’ to address the impact of COVID-19 on education in the state

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger speaks during the PBS Executive Session at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Kerger will head the public TV service for another five years. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Arkansas PBS’s flagship public affairs program airs Friday at 7:30 p.m.

CONWAY, Ark. (Arkansas PBS) — In a special one-hour episode of “Arkansas Week” Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m., Arkansas PBS will address the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on education in the state following Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement this week that schools would remain closed for on-site instruction through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Topics addressed in this roundtable discussion will include: educational options available to K-12 students, such as AMI and online and offline instruction; challenges for parents, teachers and students; the economic and enrollment effect on colleges; and the outlook for the fall semester. Questions were also addressed from concerned citizens via Twitter, Facebook and email.

Joining host Steve Barnes for this special episode are: Johnny Key, Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Education, Commissioner of Education; Dr. Maria Markham, Director for the Arkansas Division of Higher Education; and Stacy Smith, Assistant Commissioner for Learning Services for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Arkansas Department of Education.

"Arkansas Week," hosted by veteran journalist Steve Barnes, highlights experts discussing issues of concern to Arkansans. "Arkansas Week" airs on Arkansas PBS each Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Arkansas PBS is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. Arkansas PBS delivers daily, essential, local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through multiple digital platforms, including on-demand services and YouTube TV, and the distinct channels Arkansas PBS, Arkansas PBS Create, Arkansas PBS KIDS, Arkansas PBS WORLD and Arkansas PBS AIRS on SAP. Members with Arkansas PBS Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. Arkansas PBS depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).

