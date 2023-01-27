EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed.

“We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills range from tax cuts to changes in education policy to pubic safety and everything in between,” explains Shepherd.

Matthew Shepherd is the current and longest-serving Speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives serving his third full term as Speaker. He represents District 97 which includes El Dorado and portions of Union County.



“We obviously anticipate that there will be some very significant bills when it comes to education and public safety that likely will be filed over the next several weeks,” added Shepherd.

The House will reconvene Monday at 1:30 PM.

Arkansans can stay up to date with the latest legislative sessions in real time here.