Southern Arkansas University cancels classes for Aug. 27 & 28 due to inclement weather

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, will be cancelling all online and face-to-face classes for August 27 and 28.

The university will operate under their “Inclement Weather Policy” on Thursday and Friday due to the current weather warnings for the area and the potential threat of hazardous conditions.

On both Thursday and Friday, university housing will remain open and meals will continue to be served to the students who remain on campus. The university also says that University Police will continue to patrol the campus during that time.

If students who stay on campus are in need of assistance during the closure, the university asks for the student to contact the following: