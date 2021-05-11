Southern Airways Express expands in-state travel, will offer flights to Hot Springs and Harrison

May 11, 2021 — Southern Airways Express, the Essential Air Service provider for the cities of El Dorado, Harrison, and Hot Springs, has expanded its popular daily service from Dallas and Memphis to soon include weekend flights connecting all regions of the state. In addition, Hot Springs will add Memphis as a connecting hub in June. (Both El Dorado and Harrison already have Memphis service.)

Southern has been the airline for the three Arkansas cities since 2017, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, regularly set enplanement records at each of the three airports. The new service pattern will give each community two daily flights to Dallas (DFW) and one flight to Memphis most days of the week.

To boost travel within the state, Southern is introducing weekend intra-state service which offers Friday and Sunday flights between Harrison, El Dorado, and Hot Springs without leaving the state’s airspace.

“We are excited about welcoming weekend visitors from Hot Springs and Harrison to El Dorado,” said Johnathan Estes, Manager of South Arkansas Regional Airport. “We are equally excited for our residents to have quick and easy access to weekend trips to Hot Springs and Harrison.”

“We think that connecting the state of Arkansas for the first time in many years is a winning strategy,” said Stan Little, Southern’s Chairman and CEO. “Our customers in El Dorado can fly to a race in Hot Springs or connect to Harrison to enjoy the Ozarks or take the 20-minute drive up to Branson. Having three non-stop choices from El Dorado is a real boon to the community and a reflection of the great leadership at the South Arkansas Regional Airport.”

Tickets for the inter-Arkansas routes are on sale now at the company’s website, iFlySouthern.com. Fares for the weekend flights begin at $59.