SouthArk students eager for more sports action with the newest addition of softball and baseball teams

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/1/21 — South Arkansas Community College is expanding its sports program next spring in addition to its basketball teams.

“I think it will be really good for SouthArk to grow as a college. Since we have had basketball it’s grown since then,” Erin Watkins said.

The intercollegiate athletic program at SouthArk will include men’s baseball and women’s softball teams.

According to South Ark, the Stars will pursue membership in the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Division II, joining the men’s and women’s basketball programs which already are members. This division allows for athletic scholarships.

“After a couple of years in basketball, we felt that there is a great opportunity in softball and baseball,” SouthArk president Dr. Bentley Wallace said. “We’ve been pleased with the community support, and look forward to presenting area students with the chance to pursue a college education while playing a sport that they love.”

Below is a possible jersey design for the men’s and women’s teams.

A location hasn’t been set for where the baseball and softball teams will play just yet but students say they are beyond thrilled to cheer on another Stars sports team plus they say some of the former athletes who played in high school will get to come out of retirement.

“I love watching softball and so it will be a great opportunity to go out and meet some people from college but it’s also a great opportunity for those who need the scholarship and who love the sport to get that education,” Heather Hoskin said.

The SouthArk Stars Booster Club is seeking members and athletic sponsors for the upcoming year. Those interested can contact club president John Baine at john@baine.net.

If you’re interested in being a student-athlete in either sport, you can fill out interest form here.