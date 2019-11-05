SouthArk Stars make official debut in their first ever regular season game

EL DORADO, Ark. (11/4/19) College basketball is back in El Dorado with the South Ark Stars Men’s Basketball team making their first regular season game appearance tonight.

“We really want everyone to rally around the team and show their support by being in the crowd,” President of SouthArk, Dr. Barbara Jones said.

The team name and mascot originates from when the Southern Arkansas University-El Dorado Branch had a basketball team of which El Dorado School District Superintendent, Jim Tucker, played for.

Tucker played on the very last men’s team before SAU-El Dorado Branch merged with the Oil Belt Vocational-Technical School.

“There was a lot of athleticism,” Tucker said. “There were players from all over the state on the team and it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”

The players that will be showcasing their skills on the court is the same local talent we have all come to know and love.

“They come from El Dorado, Junction City, Magnolia, Crossett, Hamburg, Hampton, Fordyce,” Dr. Jones said. “They are local talent and some from Northeast Louisiana.”

Now that a team is back, there’s a lot of anticipation from the community. Athletic Director, Derek Moore, said this year will be the year to build upon that and more.

“The goal for this season is just to have a firm foundation even from the recruiting standpoint,” Moore said. “So, when you look at success, you have a good fan base and inclusive support from our faculty and staff.”

Both the men’s and women’s basketball team will play at Barton Junior High gym. Next, year Dr. Jones said the goal is for them to play on their own court.

“We will actually go out for bid for the renovation of the 1940 gym in December,” she said. “The plan is for it to be renovated by May and so the men and women can start practicing this summer.”

First Financial Bank sponsored a scoreboard for the gym. South Ark faculty and coach staff encourage everyone to support the college basketball program.

The women’s team will begin their season in January.

For a look at the schedule, roster and information about tickets visit South Ark Stars website.