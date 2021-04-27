SouthArk Library will begin gardening project for learning opportunities and to address food insecurity

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/28/21 — The library at South Arkansas Community College has long been a place to study or grab a book but starting next month it will be known for something different.

Within the next two weeks, produce will be planted in the library garden located behind the library.

The initiative is being funded by two separate grants stemming learning opportunities for students in cuisine arts and it will also address food insecurity in the county.

“It’s something we definitely wanted to ramp up in response to the pandemic. About 18 percent of Union County is food insecure,” South Ark Library Director, Philip Shackleford said.