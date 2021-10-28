South Arkansas will host a walk to end Alzheimer’s on October 30th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 30, 2021, South Arkansas residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will take place at the South Arkansas Community College’s west campus in El Dorado, Ark. The opening ceremony will begin at 9 AM and the walk will start at 9:15 AM.

The event will have safety protocols that include social distancing, mask requirements, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations, and more. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/Walk2021SouthArkansas.

