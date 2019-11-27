South Arkansas University dedicates a portion of Laney Farm to new research area for Biology Department

Magnolia, Ark. (11/27/19)— On November 25, South Arkansas University (SAU) dedicated a portion of Laney Farm to the new Sensitive Scientific Study Area, where field research and other educational activities will be conducted by the Biology Department.

Laney Farm is located just north of Magnolia, and is also the site of the new Farmers Bank and Trust Trap Shooting Facility.

SAU President, Dr. Trey Berry, along with other administration officials, attended the dedication, unveiling a sign designating the Study Area, a protected biological and ecological research area that will benefit SAU students in new and exciting ways.

Scientists will use the Study Area, which features many different habitats including a hay field, a stream-fed pond, and wooded and wetland areas, to collect samples and do other types of field research vital to SAU.

According to Dr. Abraham Tucker, chair of the department, an interpretive trail is also in discussion for the area.

Along with the new trap shooting range, Laney Farm will serve many recreational, educational, and conservational uses for SAU.

