South Arkansas University breaks ground for new Education Building and Band Hall expansion

Magnolia, Ark. (11/27/19)— On November 25, Southern Arkansas University (SAU) took great strides toward meeting the need of current and future students by breaking ground for one new building and an expansion for another.

SAU President, Dr. Trey Berry, along with the university’s Board of Trustees and other faculty members, used blue and gold shovels to symbolically break ground for the expansion of Richard O. Oliver Band Hall and the new one story Education Building to be constructed soon.

At a ceremony for the new Education Building, Dr. Berry noted that putting all these education systems under one roof will be beneficial, not only to the students, but the faculty as well.

The new Education Building will house the entire College of Business, as well as the planned doctoral degree program, and will have state of the art teaching systems and implements in each of its classrooms.

At a second ceremony, at Oliver Band Hall, Dr. Berry stated that the Mulerider Band has grown by such leaps and bounds since the band hall was opened in 2008, that expansion is necessary.

With the band having about 160 members this year, plans call for the rehearsal hall to be increased from 3,264 square feet to 6,632 square feet, with 52 additional feet to include new practice rooms.

In addition, the west side of the building will be extended to provide plenty of space for growth for decades to come.

