EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Jeans ‘N Classics to present a tribute show for a beloved member of the community.

America’s Heartland, which features old and new county music, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday in the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eight St.

Jeans will join SASO for a show that will feature music from some of the most iconic and popular artist in classic and contemporary country music, including Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Pasty Cline, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and much more.

SASO is comprised of a 70-member professional orchestra, widely known as the largest performing arts organization in Southern Arkansas.

Jeans has assembled a group of musicians “who understand orchestra culture and are committed to help in the building of younger, loyal audiences for symphony orchestras across North America.”

For more information about tickets and ticket prices for America’s Heartland, call 870-310-2244