JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Junction City School District announced their new Superintendent on Tuesday.

Current Junction City High School Principal Joy Mason was nominated as the new superintendent of the school district.

“My goal is to continue the wonderful education opportunities that we give our students here. Increase them to the point that our students, when they leave this school, they have everything they need. We want to help them be the best they can be so they will be our leaders as we go into tomorrow, with junction city cheering them on the whole way,” said Mason.

Mason became the first female principal in 2014. She will finish the remainder of her term this year, officially becoming Junction City School Superintendent on July 1, 2022.

Mason will be replacing former Superintendent, Robby Lowe, who announced his resignation in February.