EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Beginning March 1st, the South Arkansas Preservation Society begin showing their Women’s History Month exhibit.

The Preservation Society’s exhibit highlights local women who have made an impact in the South Arkansas area.

Darrin Riley curator at the South Arkansas Preservation Society said, “The idea behind the exhibit was to really tell the story of South Arkansas. Not all stories are not centered around men. Women in South Arkansas have always been a leaders in the area, so its important that this year we really looked at those local women that made the effect and changed the course of history in this area.”

Women’s History Month is a designated time to reflect on the courage of women from past generations and acknowledge how their efforts and bravery give women the opportunities and freedom they have today.

The exhibit is up for viewing until March 31st.

For more information, click here.