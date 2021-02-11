South Arkansas prepares for cold temperatures, winter weather

SOUTH ARAKNSAS – KTVE/KARD (2/11/21) — Folks in South Arkansas are preparing for the upcoming winter weather. Employees with the City of Crossett spent the day putting out sand on some of the roads and bridges across town.

“Now with preparation such as this we have to be ahead of the game. We can’t get here and wait until it freezes We have to be ahead of it,” Public Works Director, Jeff Harrison said.

South Arkansas is expected to get a mix of winter weather throughout the weekend and on Monday. Students at Washington Middle School in El Dorado are bracing for those cold temperatures while city and county workers across the region remain on standby ready for whatever need arises.

“We’ll come out and get our equipment out. We’ll come back and out put more sand out if we need to we’ll put out deicer. If there’s anything we need to close off to any foot track or vehicle traffic we’ll close that off,” Harrison said.

Crews in Union County are filling their trucks with salt and sand. The county has road runners and sand trucks that are designates to specific zones. Union County Judge Mike Loftin says any updates on road conditions can be found on his facebook page.

Harrison says although much of South Arkansas missed out on some icy weather compared to Northern and Central Arkansas he’s reminding everyone that if winter weather does become a problem residents everywhere need to take the necessary precautions.

“Just be mindful that even though you can’t see it there still may be some slick conditions on the street and just be mindful that other people may not think that either,” he said.