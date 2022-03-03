FORDYCE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Shocking cell phone video footage surfaced on social media showing an unsettling bullying incident at Fordyce High School.

The video shows a student getting punched, choked, pushed, and kicked by another student in a locker room.

Since its original post to social media on Thursday, the video has been shared by thousands.

An 11th grade student at Fordyce High School says this situation made her feel angry and confused.

“I was, of course, angry and at some point I was confused. I understand that there is a policy that needs to be followed so that justice came be brought,” says Dasia Brazil.

Both students involved in the incident were initially suspended, causing their classmates to protest and push the administration to play a stronger role in preventing bullying at their school.

Judy Hubbell, Superintendent at Fordyce School District explains how the administration is continuing to take action.

“Generally when kids are in a fight, we will suspend them for a certain number of days while we ensure that everyone has received due process. Suspension is the first part of that process. If we move for expulsion, its a longer process. We have taken this video serious from the beginning, and we were horrified when we saw it. It is a terrible thing and we don’t want that going on at our school. If the public will let us continue to go through the process, I think its going to clear a lot of misunderstandings in general.”

On Wednesday, the school received threats from an anonymous Snapchat account. The campus used an AMI day to conduct further investigation on the threats with law enforcement.

Superintendent Hubbell said, “On the advice given by the FBI, they advised us to stay closed for the next day so they could sweep the premises. Initially I was afraid the two incidents were together, but as it turned out, they were unrelated. We have had a safe start back to school today.”

Fordyce High School resumed in person classes Thursday March 3rd.