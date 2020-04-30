South Arkansas Arts Center hosts landscape art class on Zoom

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/30/20) — With many people stuck at home, they’re turning to the Zoom app for meetings, chats and even art classes.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought on new challenges for businesses and organizations forcing them to get creative with how they operate.

“This is the first go around with something like this but I don’t think it’ll be our last,” Kelly Campbell said.

Campbell is an artist and gallery manager at the South Arkansas Arts Center. She presented three virtual Corks and Canvas class Thursday at 9a.m., 1p.m. and 6 p.m. All of the art supplies used for the project were available for “porch pickup” earlier this week.

The arts center canceled class in March and almost canceled class in April but Campbell was determined to do something different. She hosted the class in her living room from her coffee table as she taught lessons how to create watercolor landscapes.

“I have three of these bad boys right here,” she said. “Here’s a little beach scene. Then, we have a little field scene and then we have a little sunset.”

Teaching the class virtually is different than what Campbell is used to because there isn’t much v verbal communication like they would in the studio. There, participants engage, eat food and drink wine.







Zoom features limits everyone from talking at the same time.

“I told them I was going to have to mute them so they can see what’s actually happening,” she said.

The participants were okay with that and seemed to have enjoyed just having something to do. Campbell knew adults needed some interaction and distraction just like kids.

“Adults are desperate for things to do too and this is an adult thing we all wanted to do,” she said.

They plan to host a kids art camp next month on zoom. To learn more information about upcoming youth and adults art classes you can follow the South Arkansas Arts Center on their Facebook page