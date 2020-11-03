South Ark Stars players and fans eager for season opener in its newly-renovated gym

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Ark Stars basketball players and fans will now get to enjoy a game in the newly-renovated gym.

The gym features new flooring and scoreboards. The gym walls and seating were also repainted and upgrades were made to the locker rooms.

The South Ark Stars began its inaugural season last year with fans packing the stands at the Barton Junior High School gym.

Now, basketball is back on campus for the first time since before the SAU-El Dorado Branch merged with the Oil Belt Vocational-Technical School and the college became known as South Arkansas Community College. That merger was established in 1992.

The gym was first built in 1940. It is listed in the National Register of Historical Places. The college was able to keep some of the historical elements by maintaining the wooden beams.

Derrick Moore, athletic director, says the atmosphere on campus has already changed since the gym’s reopening.

“We think playing games on campus will bring a different dynamic. As we were in the gym on this past Friday for our scrimmages, it was just exciting,” Moore said.

The first game of the season for the men and women’s basketball team is expected to begin the third week in January.