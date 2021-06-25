Snoop Dogg concert at Murphy Arts District has been canceled

Snoop Dogg performs at The Levi’s Pre-Grammy Party With Snoop Dogg at The Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District has announced that Snoop Dogg will not be performing on October 2nd.

According to organizers, the cancelation is due to circumstances beyond their control and they had to cancel the concert featuring Snoop Dogg with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

The organizers say they are working to find a replacement.

The Murphy Arts District says they will issue refunds automatically to the card used for purchase within 14 days. If you would like your refund sent to a different card you will need to contact Daniel via email at danielh@eldofest.com with your order number.

And for those who paid in cash, you are asked to stop by the box office with your ticket, they are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 101 East Locust Street.