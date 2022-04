SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Smackover Youth Foundation has scheduled an Easter celebration event. It was originally planned for Saturday, April 16, 2022, but was canceled because of inclement weather.

The free event is rescheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smackover Basketball courts. There will be 3,000 eggs, more than 100 prize eggs, face painting, hotdogs, crafts and pictures with the Easter bunny.