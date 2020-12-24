Smackover floral shop delivers flowers to nearly 400 nursing home residents in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas came early for nursing home residents in Union County.

A floral shop in Smackover along with the community joined together to make sure this was a special holiday for these residents.

“That’s what being a florist is it’s just trying to make people happy,” owner of The Willow, Christie Walker said.













Walker posted a status to the floral shop’s Facebook page asking if the public would adopt a resident for $15 and the business would send a Christmas arrangement to the nursing home of their choice.

“I think that the way things have been with Covid and how hard it’s been for these residents that this will bring them joy even if it’s just for a moment to let them know that someone is thinking of them,” Walker wrote in the post.

The post was shared more than 300 times on Facebook and the next day the business had already received about 100 orders.

“We have 350 residents in Union County, nursing home residents. We’re still about 100 short on donations but we have everybody covered,” Walker said.

That’s when she came up with a new goal to give every nursing home resident in all of the facilities in Union County a floral surprise.

Employees at The Willow spent the last two weeks putting the arrangements together. The men received poinsettias while the women received a mixed flower set.

“One of the residents called me personally and she said I just received this arrangement and she said I wanted to make sure that it was for me and it wasn’t for someone else. I said no ma’am we brought one for everybody out there and she said this is just wonderful,” Walker said.