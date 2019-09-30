Single vehicle accident in Strong kills one woman, injures two children

STRONG, Ar. — A woman from Strong, Arkansas has been killed and two children were injured in a single-vehicle accident.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Saturday, September 28 just before noon on Highway 275.

Police say 30-year-old Juridisha Betters was driving her 2012 Toyota north on State Highway 275 when she lost control in a curve.

The vehicle spun across both lanes before striking a tree in the ditch.

Juridisha was killed as a result of the accident. Two female children inside the vehicle were injured during the accident and were taken to a local hospital.

