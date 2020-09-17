Shooting in El Dorado sends 55-year-old man to the hospital

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, September 16 at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the incident is believed to involve a father and his son.

Police tell us, they were called to Liberty Street and North Newtwon Street. Police say 55-year-old Vance Powell had been shot several times and appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.

Police say Vance Powell was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment. He was taken into surgery and his current status is unknown at this time.

According to police, an hour after making contact with the Vance Powell, they arrested 28-year-old Vanquest Powell, he is believed to be the victim’s son.

He is being charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree and an Enhanced Penalty for Committing a Felony with a Firearm. He is already scheduled to appear in court on Friday, September 18, 2020.

This is an active investigation. We will continue to follow it and bring you updates as the information become available.