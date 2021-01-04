Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas

HARRISBURG, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a small plane crashed in northeast Arkansas.
The crash happened Monday morning in a rural area of Poinsett County.
Sheriff Kevin Molder tells Jonesboro TV station KAIT that two people died in the crash.
Officials say the twin-engine plane was headed to Conway Regional Airport from Jonesboro.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Tanya Roberts still alive despite news of her death, publicist says
- Analysis: No clear path to erasing Mississippi income tax
- Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection
- Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity
- 3 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new 8-year terms