Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas

HARRISBURG, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a small plane crashed in northeast Arkansas.

The crash happened Monday morning in a rural area of Poinsett County.

Sheriff Kevin Molder tells Jonesboro TV station KAIT that two people died in the crash.

Officials say the twin-engine plane was headed to Conway Regional Airport from Jonesboro.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

