El Dorado business receives pandemic relief fund from former Razorback & NFL player, hopes to help others

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been a long year for businesses but one local shop has found some relief with the help of others.

“I wanted to sing. I wanted to dance. I wanted to cry because somebody was sent my way to help,” owner of Shelly’s Shoes, Shelly Owens said.

Owens has been the proud owner of her downtown shop for almost 20 years and has never came upon hard times like she’s experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

March 11 will mark one year since the state reported its first covid case. Since then, there have been more than 300,000 people affected by the virus.

It’s global and statewide impact has caused many businesses to adjust to new guidelines which forced Owens to shut down her business for two months last year.

“In my heart of hearts I knew I had to come back because if I owe money to somebody I’m going to pay it somehow. I wasn’t sure how I would pay because the majority of the merchandise was rolling in,” she said.

Even as things begin to open up, Owens say things still aren’t the same. Customer traffic hasn’t been nearly what it’s been before the pandemic started. She’s tried to navigate through different ways of enticing customers to shop but it hasn’t turned in her favor.

Owens has tried to apply for financial assistance through state and federal programs but the application process was too much.

“I tried doing something online and then I realized I didn’t have the information that I needed and all the details that they want,” she said. “Every time those forms have specific details and they want follow up details. I’m busy worrying about the person walking through the door. When do I have time to figure out the things I don’t comprehend in the book keeping side of things.”

But Owens’ husband was able to find some help through The Arkansas Fund. Its application process included a much easier process and the check presentation was “easy and cut and dry” according to Owens.

The organization is founded by Jake Bequette who is a former Razorback and New England Patriot. He is also a United States Army Veteran.

Bequette was inspired by a similar initiative and wanted to impact the lives of small businesses in his home state. In the last three weeks, his organization has raised more than $100,000 for the cause and 21 businesses have been impacted. He’s hoping to add more to the list.

“We hope that this distribution will get some more exposure to businesses in South Arkansas and El Dorado that can qualify for the Arkansas Fund,” he said.

Bequette called Owens on Monday and two days later he showed up to her business with a check to help her rebound during the pandemic.

If you would like to donate or nominate a small business for a contribution visit The Arkansas State Fund website.