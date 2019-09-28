Sewell Oil Company raises money for employee injured in vehicle accident

CROSSETT, Ark. (09/27/19) — Employees at Sewell Oil Company set work aside today to raise money for one of their own.

The oil company in El Dorado and Crossett joined together to sale hamburger plates for Shawn Fulgham. Fulgham was in a vehicle accident about two weeks ago.

He suffered injuries to his hands, legs, ribs and also has internal injuries. The company is helping raise money for medical and other expenses.

Fulgam lives in Crossett but works at the El Dorado office. He’s been an employee with the company for about 10 years.

Employees say they’re all a big family and wanted to help out one of their own in need.

“He does not have short term disability,” Billy Tharp said. “He’s going to be down for about eight to ten weeks so this is just a God gifted thing.”

The company will be hosting another fundraiser on October 25 in El Dorado. There will also be a benefit raffle for a Remington model 700 stainless 7 mm mag.

The tickets are $10 each and can be purchaed between now and the fundraiser in October.

Tickets can be purchased at Sewell Oil Company El Dorado at 3400 Junction City Hwy. The office number is 870-881-9300.

They can also be picked up at the Crossett office which is located at 2725 Hwy 82. The office number is 870-364-1500.

Both locations are also excepting donations if you aren’t interested in a purchasing a raffle ticket.