SEOC has officially activated to level one

Posted: May 25, 2019 03:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 03:59 PM CDT

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) - (5/25/19)  The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is activated to Level I (Full Activation) as of 2:00 p.m. this afternoon in response to rising water levels and anticipated flooding along the Arkansas River. 

The SEOC has 3 levels of operation:

 

Arkansas State EOC Activation Levels

LEVEL III

Normal Operations

LEVEL II

Increased Preparedness

LEVEL I

Full Activation

 

More information will follow as it becomes available.

