SEOC has officially activated to level one
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) - (5/25/19) The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is activated to Level I (Full Activation) as of 2:00 p.m. this afternoon in response to rising water levels and anticipated flooding along the Arkansas River.
The SEOC has 3 levels of operation:
Arkansas State EOC Activation Levels
LEVEL III
Normal Operations
LEVEL II
Increased Preparedness
LEVEL I
Full Activation
