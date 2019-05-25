SEOC has officially activated to level one

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) - (5/25/19) The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is activated to Level I (Full Activation) as of 2:00 p.m. this afternoon in response to rising water levels and anticipated flooding along the Arkansas River.

The SEOC has 3 levels of operation:

Arkansas State EOC Activation Levels LEVEL III Normal Operations LEVEL II Increased Preparedness LEVEL I Full Activation

More information will follow as it becomes available.

