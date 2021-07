EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/3/21– If you think you’re too old to be active, well think again.

We caught up with three seniors in Union County who say weekly trips to the golf course keeps them young.

“Yes. Yes. It certainly is. Golf keeps me going. It keeps me going,” Bobbie Whisenhunt, 89, said.

Check out our interview with 91-year old Ann Gentry, 89-year-old Bobbie Whisenhunt and 87-year-old Jean Stringfellow. They are members of the Pine Hills Ladies Golf Association in Union County.