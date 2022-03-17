EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Daylight Savings Time is bi-annual occurrence when everyone has to spring forward an hour and then fall back later in the year.

The U.S. Senate recently approved The Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that eliminates clock changes starting in 2023.

If the act receives approval by the House and is signed by President Joe Biden, this could impact certain things in Arkansas residents positively.

Vanessa William, Counselor at South Arkansas Community College said, “Sunlight helps our bodies make melatonin that helps us sleep. It helps us make serotonin, a natural anti-depressant and it also helps with Vitamin D production, which is good for our bones and lots of other things. I think with more daylight, our children especially will have more time outside to play, learn how to socialize and learn skills that they would need later in life such as conflict resolution and teamwork.”