Senate passes bill to benefit veterans and military

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — (6/27/19) The U.S. Senate has approved a defense bill that will expand a state and national cemetery for veteran burials, broaden adaptive sports programs for veterans and increase the number of full-time Air Force Reservists serving our nation.

The Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year, which benefits veterans, the military, and will provide $750 billion in critical funding toward resources needed for service members, a news release states.

The release also states the Senate bill significantly invests in research and development for key defense technologies.

The National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions written by Boozman, which include expanding the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery as will as the Arlington National Cemetery, broadening Wounded Warriors adaptive sports programs and increasing the number of air force reservists who serve full-time on the Air Force Reserve.

Boozman and members of the Arkansas congressional delegation introduced the provision of expanding the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery to secure land for more burial space for veterans. This will transfer about 141 acres of land at Camp Robinson to the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Arling National Cemetery is about to be at burial capacity. The provision regarding that also authorizes a land exchange to allow more burial space for veterans and improvement to the entrance of the cemetery.

Adaptive sports programs are tools to rehabilitate veterans. The provision regarding sports programs for the Wounded Warriors Program allows qualified veterans to continue to participate in the sports programs for an additional year.

