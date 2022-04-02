EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado kicked off their second annual Food Truck Festival on April 2.

A fundraiser to support the BGCE, residents in the community gathered in the parking lot for food, fellowship and fun.

The event is free and open to the public, offering a variety of food truck vendors; ranging from BBQ, street tacos, sweets and much more.

The BGCE started the event last year as a creative covid-friendly fundraiser, but now the event focuses on providing a fun experience for the community while raising funds for the club.

The club hopes to continue providing a fun filled event for the community at least once every year.