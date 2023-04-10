BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the bodies of the two missing kayakers have been recovered in the S. Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins said the bodies of Charles Morris IV (Chuck) and Charles Morris V (Charley) were found after 24 days of recovery efforts with the help of the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team out of Tennessee.

The Morris family was visiting Arkansas for spring break on March 16. Chuck, 47, and his son Charley, 20, were reported missing after they didn’t return from kayaking. Chuck was a percussionist in a band called Lotus and Charley attended Ohio Wesleyan University.

Rescue efforts from across Arkansas, parts of Oklahoma, Illinois, Louisiana and Tennessee helped with the search.

Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men. Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure. Lt. Jenkins said.

A statement from the family’s GoFundMe states that the deaths have been ruled as drownings. Lotus will be having a benefit concert in three locations to support the Morris family.