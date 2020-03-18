Schools are closed! What do you do with your kids while you’re all at home?

ASHLEY CO. Arkansas (03/17/20) — School districts across the country have shut down to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus which means kids are at home with their parents and other caregivers.

Ashley County Extension Agent, Katie Frizell, recommends parents should create a daily schedule for their kids.

“It’s not summer break. It’s not even technically spring break so you want to stay on your school schedule,” Frizell said.

Allotting time for learning, physical activities, lunch, chores and a little fun in between is necessary for the kids. Frizell encourages parents to also schedule in breaks will keep the kids on task more.

Fun activities can range from sensory play ideas to creating a family tree or making obstacle courses or art projects.

“Things you can do is kinda have the kids sparks their creativity so arts and crafts are really good.”

Frizell also suggested parents can teach their kids life skills.

“This will be a great opportunity to have the parents teach their kids important things such as cooking skills, how to wash and dry laundry, how to fold the laundry, how to iron things.

Some of the scheduled can also be divided where the parents also have their own time too.

Ways to Keep Kids Entertained While School is Out:

Play games (card games, puzzles, dominoes, board games)

Put on a play or puppet show

Do an obstacle course inside or outside

Arts and Crafts (thumb print family tree, “I Spy” bag or bottle, Origami, Paper dolls, make collages, rock painting, Painting with unconventional tools, Paper airplanes

Teach life skills (how to cook, laundry, fold clothes, how to iron, using a drill or screwdriver, reading a map)

If you would like more information on family resources, you can visit https://www.uaex.edu/life-skills-wellness/personal-family-well-being/default.aspx