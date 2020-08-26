SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of Southern Arkansas schools closed on Thursday

WEST MONROE, La. — School districts across southern Arkansas have begun to cancel classes on Thursday, August 27, ahead of the impacts from Hurricane Laura.

Below is a list of all the school districts that have canceled classes for Thursday. We will continue to update this list as more districts send notifications of cancellations out.

Bearden School District:

Due to inclement weather forecasts, Bearden School District will dismiss tomorrow, Thursday, August 27th, at 12:55.

Bradley Elementary and High School:

Students will not have in-person classes due to the incoming weather. All students will instead have a virtual school day.

Hampton School District:

Hampton School District will pivot to an all Remote Learning Day. Students will not be on campus on Thursday, August 27, and will be expected to do all work from home.

Southern Arkansas University:

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, will be canceling all online and face-to-face classes for August 27 and 28.