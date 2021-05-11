‘Saving our Sons & Daughters’ initiative seeks to find solutions against teen violence in the Golden Triangle

SOUTH ARK. (KTVE/KARD) 5/11/21 — A Camden woman is trying to cut down on crimes involving youth in the Golden Triangle. The initiative has city and law enforcement officials on board.

It’s the latest effort to revive teen violence and deaths in hopes to revive some our youth back to reality to curb devastating outcomes like this.

“I see our sons and daughters being locked up. I see our sons and daughters being buried at three times the rate,” Organizer of Save our Sons initiative, Angela Snowden said.

It’s something mayors in El Dorado, Camden and Magnolia are hoping to get control of in addition to city and county law enforcement officers especially as the summer approaches.

They all joined in on a meeting last month and agreed something had to be done.

“They’re bringing in more youth. Putting more youth in police cars than they are adults and not that that’s good either but they are steady coming in and so we knew that it was time to do something,” Snowden said.

“Some of it is getting out of hand and we’d really like to be able to offer some alternatives,” Mayor Julian Lott said.

Snowden says she knows what’s it like to lost a child.

Thus far, she’s heard from officials about the problem but now she wants to hear from parents and teens to come up with solutions during a conversation this weekend.

“What you would like to see. What you would like to change,” Snowden said. “If it will save you, if it will keep out of jail and out of the casket. You have me. You have my support.”

There will be a meeting on May 15 at 9:30am. It will be held at the 625 S. Adams Street in Camden.

For those that can’t attend physically, there will be a way to tune in via zoom. We will provide a link when that is made available.

If you would like to be a part of this initiative, you can contact your local mayor or Snowden at 870-807-0040.