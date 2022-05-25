EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Phillis Nation is a Arkansas native with deep roots in El Dorado. Nation graduated from high school in 1982 now, forty-years later, she’s hit a major milestone that many voices in her head told her she couldn’t do for years.

On Saturday May 14th, she received an Associates Degree in Applied Science and Cosmetology from The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.

Nation went through many trials and tribulations before getting to where she is today, but she says its the strength from God who helped her through the hardest times in her life and brought her to where she is today.

In a sit down interview with Nations she expressed, “There were so many times that I wanted to throw in the towel and let the devil win. There were many sleepless nights, day after day of wanting to quit.”

Nation struggled with drug usage for years. Today she looks back on the addiction and emphasizes that God gave her a clear vision, paving the way for her to see her purpose and put it into action.





She emphasized that family has been her support system throughout her journey to graduation, and they were there supporting her as she walked across the stage on May 14.

Nation says her plans won’t stop here and she wants to continue spreading the love of God to those who may be experiencing similar life experiences.

She said, “I see God opening doors for me, he is just wonderful and he has a plan for me. He had a plan for me to get my degree and it happened!”

Phillis Nation pictured with her mother

Nation’s says her post-graduation plans include publishing a memoir that highlights her life struggles, personal experiences with God and share it with the world.